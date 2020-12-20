Sports World: NBA managers back Lakers for repeat win

NBA managers back Lakers for repeat win

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers have been installed as overwhelming favourites to win back-to-back National Basketball Association (NBA) titles, according to results of the league's annual general managers (GMs) survey released on Friday.

The Lakers, who won a 17th NBA crown two months ago in the Orlando quarantine bubble, were backed by 81 per cent of GMs taking part in the survey to successfully defend the title. The Clippers were picked as second favourites by 11 per cent of GMs surveyed while the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat also picked up votes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hamilton feted at annual FIA awards

LONDON • Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was the big winner as Formula One's governing body conducted its annual awards ceremony by video conferencing on Friday night due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mercedes driver was voted Personality of the Year by permanently accredited media and also received a joint FIA President Award with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher, the only other seven-time champion.

REUTERS

Abu Dhabi start for WTA, 2 events axed

LONDON • The WTA will kick off its 2021 season in Abu Dhabi from Jan 5-13 but tournaments in Auckland and Shenzhen will not take place this year, tour organisers said yesterday as they released their calendar for the first seven weeks of the season.

This year, the WTA had events in Shenzhen and Auckland starting on Jan 6 but those were scrapped for the 2021 season due to travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine. The two tournaments will return in 2022.

REUTERS