Sports World: Nats thrash Astros to set up World Series Game 7

Nats thrash Astros to set up World Series Game 7

HOUSTON • The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 7-2 on the road on Tuesday night, forcing a decisive seventh Major League Baseball World Series game.

The Nationals, who were in the driving seat after securing the first two games before dropping three in a row, levelled the series at 3-3 thanks to runs in the first, fifth, seventh and ninth innings.

The 2017 winners Astros will host the Nationals, who have never won the championship title, in the decider this morning (Singapore time) in Houston.

DPA

IOC seeks understanding on switch of Tokyo events

TOKYO • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday said it wants Tokyo to understand the reasons why it is switching the 2020 Games marathon and race-walking events to Sapporo, a decision that has infuriated the Japanese capital's Governor Yuriko Koike.

John Coates, the IOC's coordination commission chief, cited how the heat in Doha had affected the World Athletics Championships, forcing many dropouts from the marathon.

However, Ms Koike yesterday voiced her anger at the "unprecedented turn of events with no consultation".

REUTERS

Planned F1 race in Miami faces hitch

MIAMI • Proposals to bring Formula One racing to Miami hit a speed bump on Tuesday night, after local officials voted in favour of two measures which potentially complicate plans to stage a race in the Florida city.

The Hard Rock Stadium, home of National Football League team Miami Dolphins, has been proposed as the venue, with a temporary track surrounding it.

However, the plans have run into opposition from protesters, who have complained the race will cause pollution and affect the quality of life of local residents.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Shakib's fans protest over his corruption ban

DHAKA • Hundreds of supporters of Bangladesh's cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan yesterday took to the streets in protest after he was banned for two years, with one year suspended, by the sport's governing body for not declaring attempts to bribe him.

The announcement was made on Tuesday night by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the 32-year-old "accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code".

The suspension has since unleashed a flood of angry anti-ICC social media posts from his fans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE