Sports World: Napoli's point delays Juve's early title win

Napoli's point delays Juve's early title win

NAPLES • Napoli drew 1-1 at home to 10-man Genoa on Sunday to ensure Juventus will have to wait another week to seal an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

The Italian champions have a 20-point advantage on second-placed Napoli, with seven games to go.

A draw this weekend at relegation-threatened Spal would be enough for Juventus to clinch the title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG's celebrations also put on hold

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 title celebrations were delayed on Sunday when they dropped their first points at home this season in a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Victory would have given PSG their eighth French title after Lille earlier drew 1-1 at Reims.

However, they will wrap up their sixth title in the last seven seasons if they avoid defeat at Lille on Sunday.

REUTERS

Keys, Garbine make it 16 Tour winners

MEXICO CITY • Madison Keys beat former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki for the first time on Sunday, overpowering her 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to win the Charleston Open in South Carolina.

In Mexico, Spain's Garbine Muguruza retained her Monterrey Open title when Victoria Azarenka retired injured from her first WTA singles final in three years, with the score at 6-1, 3-1 in favour of the former. The results mean there are 16 different winners in WTA events this season.

REUTERS

Pacquiao inks deal with MMA body Rizin

TOKYO • Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao has signed with Rizin, the Japanese mixed martial arts organisation that put together Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight in Tokyo on New Year's Eve.

Tweeting the news yesterday, its chief executive officer Nobuyuki Sakakibara posted photographs of Pacquiao penning a deal.

REUTERS