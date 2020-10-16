Sports World: Napoli forfeit Juve game and docked 1pt

Napoli forfeit Juve game and docked 1pt

MILAN • Napoli have been handed a 3-0 defeat and had one point deducted for failing to play their Serie A match away to Juventus, which was abandoned earlier this month amid confusion over Italian football's Covid-19 rules.

Napoli did not travel to Turin for the match on Oct 4, saying their local health authority had told the players to stay at home after two members of their squad tested positive for the virus. The team are now eighth in the table with five points despite winning two of three matches so far.

REUTERS

Aussie Open hinges on govt guidelines

MELBOURNE • Tennis' Australian Open will go ahead in January only if an agreement can be reached with the local authorities to allow players to practise while they undergo quarantine in Melbourne, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday.

Melbourne remains locked down after a second spike in Covid-19 cases and there is a 14-day quarantine order in effect for all visitors to Australia. Tiley believes training during quarantine will be essential for the Australian Open to go ahead.

REUTERS

Kenya's Wanjiru cops 4-year ban for breach

PARIS • Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon winner, has been banned for four years due to an athlete biological passport violation, the sport's independent Athletics Integrity Unit said.

Wanjiru, who has denied any wrongdoing, was provisionally suspended in April and his ban has been backdated to Dec 9 last year.

REUTERS