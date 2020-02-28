Sports World : Nadal makes strong push for No. 1 spot

Nadal makes strong push for No. 1 spot

ACAPULCO • World No. 2 Rafael Nadal moved into the Mexico Open quarter-finals with an impressive display of serving and shotmaking, beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday night.

The Spaniard, who improved to 17-2 overall at this event, needs to land his third Acapulco title to have a shot at replacing Serb Novak Djokovic at tennis' summit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cavs beat 76ers as Embiid gets injured

CLEVELAND • The Cleveland Cavaliers posted their fourth success in five National Basketball Association games on Wednesday with a 108-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost All-Star Joel Embiid to a shoulder injury.

Collin Sexton led all scorers with 28 points for the hosts, who improved to 17-41 to stay 14th in the East. The Sixers, who dropped to fifth with a 36-23 record, were paced by 20 from Shake Milton.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Saudi capital to host 10-day sports event

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday night it will hold its biggest sporting event next month, with 6,000 athletes expected to take part in the Saudi Games - the latest extravaganza in a bid to soften its hardline image.

The event will be held in Riyadh from March 23 to April 1 and will feature 40 sports - including swimming, athletics, archery, badminton and basketball - that will be open to men and women.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tough day for golfer Lindberg in NZ

WELLINGTON • Pernilla Lindberg struggled in difficult conditions yesterday as she became the first woman golfer to compete at the New Zealand Open.

The Swede shot a nine-over par 80, but is still on track to meet her event goal of "beating just one man". That is, however, unlikely to be 17-year-old leader Kim Joo-hyung, who shot a 64 to lead by a stroke.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE