Sports World: Murray goes down tamely in return

Murray goes down tamely in return

LONDON • Andy Murray's latest comeback came to an abrupt end in the second round at Queen's yesterday, as top seed Matteo Berrettini outclassed the former world No. 1 6-3, 6-3.

A groin problem had prevented the three-time Grand Slam champion from playing in singles competition since March.

At the ATP Halle Open in Germany, third seed Alexander Zverev, the highest-ranked player left in the draw, was upset 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-3 by France's Ugo Humbert yesterday.

REUTERS

Pacemaker for playmaker Eriksen

COPENHAGEN • Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, the national team doctor said yesterday.

The Inter Milan midfielder's heart had to be restarted with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he is recovering. The 29-year-old will receive an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, a small electronic device, a type of pacemaker, which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

REUTERS

Emotional Ramos to leave Real for free

MADRID • Sergio Ramos burst into tears yesterday as he said farewell to Real Madrid after 16 years at the La Liga club, during which he became one of their most iconic players, lifting 22 trophies.

The Spain defender, who made 671 appearances and scored 101 goals, was unable to come to an agreement over a contract extension and Real on Wednesday said he would leave on a free transfer on July 1.

REUTERS