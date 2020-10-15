Sports World: Murray exits in Cologne first round

Murray exits in Cologne first round

COLOGNE • Former world No. 1 Andy Murray suffered a first-round exit at the indoor ATP tournament in Cologne as he lost in straight sets to Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

In the last fixture of the day, Verdasco converted his fourth match point just after midnight early yesterday morning to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over the Briton, 33.

This is only the fourth tournament for Murray in a season disrupted by injury. The two-time Olympic champion is struggling to refind his form after hip surgery earlier in the year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Banned for affair but Seto to swim at Games

TOKYO • Four-gold world champion Daiya Seto has been suspended for the rest of the year for breaching the Japan Swimming Federation's sportsmanlike conduct standards due to a scandal over an extramarital affair. But he will be eligible for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The federation handed down the punishment on Tuesday. Seto, 26, the world champion in the men's 200 and 400m individual medley, resigned as captain of Japan's Games swim team last month after admitting to the affair.

REUTERS

Aussies' basketball coach Brown leaves

SYDNEY • Former Philadelphia 76ers' coach Brett Brown on Tuesday quit his role with Australia's Olympic basketball team nine months before the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

He was appointed last November but circumstances changed when he was sacked two months ago after the Sixers were swept out of the NBA play-offs. Brown said having to rebuild his career and travelling restrictions owing to Covid-19 meant he could not continue to coach them.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE