Sports World: Mourinho strikes 1-year prison deal on tax case

Mourinho strikes 1-year prison deal on tax case

MADRID • Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence as part of a deal to settle a Spanish tax evasion case, El Mundo newspaper reported yesterday.

But the Portuguese football manager is unlikely to serve any jail time as Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation. His representatives were not immediately available for comment, while United and the Spanish tax agency both declined to comment.

REUTERS

Henderson extends Liverpool stay till 2023

LONDON • Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at Anfield till 2023, the Premier League football club said on Monday. His previous deal was due to expire in June 2020.

The England midfielder, 28, joined from Sunderland in 2011 and has made 283 appearances for the Reds, scoring 24 goals.

REUTERS

British teen Norris gets McLaren seat in 2019

LONDON • Teenager Lando Norris has been given a dream contract to race in Formula One with McLaren next year, replacing the Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, the team said on Monday.

The 18-year-old, set to be the second Briton on the grid after Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton, who started out with McLaren, will partner the Spaniard Carlos Sainz, 23.

Norris is second in the Formula Two championship, with four races from two events to go.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

USA Gymnastics chief exec forced to quit

LOS ANGELES • Kerry Perry, appointed as USA Gymnastics chief executive in December, yesterday resigned from her role after months of criticism, dealing another blow to the embattled governing body as it struggles to rebuild after the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Perry's departure caps a tumultuous week for the body following the appointment and subsequent resignation of elite coach Mary Lee Tracy.

Victims of Nassar, the former USA team doctor who was jailed for life for abusing more than 250 athletes, were outraged due to her comments made in 2016 that described him as "amazing".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Futsal players for Danes as contract row goes on

COPENHAGEN • Denmark have named a second-string squad, including futsal players, for this week's football friendlies against Slovakia and Wales after a deal with first-team regulars reached a deadlock.

The world's joint-world No. 9 side could have been thrown out of the 2020 European Championship had a team not been chosen. The dispute is chiefly over the rights of the players to make individual sponsorship deals.

REUTERS