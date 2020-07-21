Sports World: Most Japanese don't want Games next July

Most Japanese don't want Games next July

TOKYO • Just one in four people in Japan want to see the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games held next July, with most backing either a further delay or cancellation, a new poll shows.

Only 23.9 per cent of respondents in the three-day nationwide poll, which was carried out by Kyodo News and published on Sunday, said they wanted to see the 2020 Games staged next year.

A separate survey carried out over the weekend by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said 61 per cent of respondents supported another delay or cancellation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

South African rugby seeking new platform

JOHANNESBURG • World Cup-winning Springbok Schalk Brits believes the future of South African rugby lies in Europe after New Zealand said there was no room for sides from the republic in Super Rugby.

"All of this jet lag and flying across different time zones just does not work," said the hooker, who retired after last year's triumphant World Cup campaign. "We have got so many South Africans playing in Europe and it would be awesome to see them in action here for European clubs."

With New Zealand favouring a trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition, South Africa Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux will address the media today about the way forward.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dortmund sign English teen for $44m

BERLIN • Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham yesterday joined German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on a "long-term" contract, becoming the world's most expensive 17-year-old ever.

British media reported that he had signed a five-year deal for an initial fee of £25 million (S$43.9 million), rising to over £30 million.

Bellingham will leave the English Championship side, who are fifth last in the table, after their final game tomorrow.

REUTERS