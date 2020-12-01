Sports World: More positive cases disrupt Newcastle

More positive cases disrupt Newcastle

LONDON • Two more individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 at Newcastle United, taking the total number of cases within the Premier League club to five, British media reported on Sunday.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has declined to name the individuals concerned, but admitted it has been "a tough week", with training disrupted ahead of Friday's Premier League clash at Aston Villa.

REUTERS

Osaka immortalised as manga character

TOKYO • Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan has welcomed a new manga comic-book series where she will star as a cartoon character in a magazine aimed at teenage girls.

Unrivalled Naomi Tenka-ichi, which will run in Nakayosi magazine late this month, was produced with the help of the 23-year-old's older sister, Mari. "Tenka-ichi" means "world No. 1" in Japanese.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-Senegal midfielder dies from illness at 42

DAKAR • Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop has died at the age of 42 after a long illness, the country's football federation said on Sunday.

Diop, who played for Portsmouth, Fulham and West Ham among others, was best known for scoring the winner against then defending champions France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hornets get Hayward for future draft picks

NEW YORK • The Charlotte Hornets said on Sunday they have acquired forward Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade deal from the Boston Celtics.

The National Basketball Association team, who are owned by Michael Jordan, will receive a 2023 and 2024 second-round draft pick in return for a protected 2022 second-round draft pick.

REUTERS