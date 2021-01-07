Sports World: More footballers down with Covid-19

More footballers down with Covid-19

LONDON • The coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc across European football clubs, with Manchester City yesterday reporting that their cluster, including Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, has grown, with Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and a staff member the latest to be infected.

In Italy, AC Milan said two players, Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic, had tested positive for Covid-19, while Juventus revealed that Juan Cuadrado had joined Alex Sandro in quarantine after returning a positive test.

Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner and co-captain of the US women's football team, also tweeted that she had contracted the virus.

REUTERS

Ozil may be headed for Fenerbahce

LONDON • Arsenal's out-of-favour German midfielder Mesut Ozil is in advanced talks to join Fenerbahce, the Turkish media reported yesterday.

Ozil is expected to sign a 31/2-year deal with the 19-time Turkish champions, the privately-owned DHA news agency reported.

The 32-year-old, whose contract ends in summer, is on a reported £350,000 (S$626,650) a week but has not made a single appearance this term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McGregor talks up UFC rematch with Poirier

DUBLIN • Conor McGregor is poised to paint a pretty picture in his return on Jan 23 to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon.

The Irishman has promised "a masterpiece" ahead of his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. McGregor, 32, last fought at UFC 246 in January last year and this headline fight will be a rematch, with American Poirier suffering a technical knockout in 2014.

REUTERS