Sports World: Monaco buy Belgian Chadli from WBA

Monaco buy Belgian Chadli from WBA

PARIS • Monaco have signed Belgium forward Nacer Chadli on a three-year contract from English second-tier side West Bromwich Albion, the football clubs announced on Thursday.

West Brom, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, said the deal was concluded after the Ligue 1 side made an improved offer for Chadli late on Wednesday.

British media said Monaco paid a fee of £10 million (S$17.8 million) for the 29-year-old attacking midfielder

REUTERS

Everton's Ramirez on loan to Sociedad

LONDON • Everton football forward Sandro Ramirez has joined Spain's Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.

He had failed to hold down a regular playing role since joining the Premier League club in July last year. He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Sevilla, where he did not score in 18 appearances.

REUTERS

Bolt huffs & puffs in debut Down Under

SYDNEY • Sprint king Usain Bolt made his football debut yesterday but tired quickly in a 20-minute cameo, as the Central Coast Mariners hammered an amateur side 6-1 in a pre-season warm-up in front of a crowd of 10,000.

The retired Jamaican great has been handed a chance to train with the Australian side for an indefinite period as he seeks a professional deal.

The Mariners are hoping to turn him into A-League material in time for the new term, which starts later this month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE