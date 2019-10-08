Sports World: Mollison heads S'pore Gymnastics' new team

Mollison heads S'pore Gymnastics' new team

Derek Mollison was unveiled as the new president of Singapore Gymnastics (SG) yesterday, heading an eight-strong board of directors at the national sports association.

He was among the seven elected directors - without any portfolios - at its Sept 21 annual general meeting, during which the association's new constitution was adopted. Treasurer Stephen Lim was later appointed director.

Berbatov, Dudek to play in Battle of Reds

•Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov and ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek will feature in the Battle of the Reds at the National Stadium on Nov 16.

The 38-year-old Bulgarian Berbatov, who retired from football last month, will be joined by Jonathan Greening and Michael Gray in the Manchester Reds team, while Pole Dudek, 46, last featured in the tournament in 2015.

Tickets are available at sportshub.com.sg

Na redeems himself to win Shriners Open

LAS VEGAS • Korea-born American Kevin Na squandered a four-shot lead on the back nine, but came up trumps in a play-off against compatriot Patrick Cantlay to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Sunday.

The world No. 24 sank a four-foot par putt at the second extra hole at TPC Summerlin to see off sixth-ranked Cantlay.

Na shot one-under 70 while Cantlay carded 68, with the pair tied at 23-under 261, two shots ahead of American Pat Perez (68).

REUTERS

Knight dedicates first LPGA win to brother

LOS ANGELES • Cheyenne Knight captured her first LPGA Tour title in her home state of Texas on Sunday, firing a five-under 66 for a two-shot win in the Volunteers of America Classic.

The 22-year-old rookie rolled in three birdies on the back nine at the Old American Golf Club course to finish with an 18-under 266 total.

Fellow Americans Brittany Altomare (67) and Jaye Marie Green (69) tied for second at 16 under, and afterwards, Knight dedicated her maiden victory to her late brother Brandon, who died in a car accident when she was just 12.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE