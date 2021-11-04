Sports World: Modern pentathlon to ditch horse riding

Modern pentathlon to ditch horse riding

LONDON • Modern pentathlon's governing body has voted to remove horse riding from its programme at the Olympics after the Paris 2024 Games, British media reported yesterday.

The Guardian said the decision was taken after Germany coach Kim Raisner hit a horse at the Tokyo Games for refusing to jump a fence and that horse riding would be replaced by cycling.

On the reports, governing body UIPM told Reuters it could "neither confirm nor deny whether riding will be removed from modern pentathlon", adding that it was "untrue" that horse riding would be replaced by cycling.

REUTERS

China's hockey team keep Beijing berth

BEIJING • China's men's ice hockey team will not be kicked out of their home Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday, having threatened exclusion over the hosts' "insufficient sporting standard".

China have an automatic place at February's Games as hosts, but there are fears that they could face embarrassment with matches in their group against National Hockey League-packed rosters from the United States and Canada.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ruggs to be charged for fatal car crash

LAS VEGAS • Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III faces drink driving charges in connection with a car collision early on Tuesday morning in Las Vegas that left one person dead.

The crash happened when a sports car Ruggs, 22, was driving hit an SUV, causing the death of a 23-year woman, police said.

NYTIMES