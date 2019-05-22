Sports World: Mkhitaryan to skip final over safety fears

Mkhitaryan to skip final over safety fears

LONDON • Arsenal manager Unai Emery said Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's decision to miss the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku next week was a "personal" one amid fears over his safety.

The announcement came hours before the Azerbaijani authorities issued assurances that he can play, dismissing concerns arising from tensions between the countries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG give assurance Mbappe will stay on

PARIS • French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday insisted that Kylian Mbappe would stay at the football club next season, despite the striker hinting that he could leave.

The 20-year-old said on Sunday that he wanted more "responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere" after winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award. But PSG said in a statement that "strong ties have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years and that story will continue next season".

Clarke is new head coach of Scotland

GLASGOW • Steve Clarke has been appointed as the new Scotland head coach, the Scottish Football Association announced on Monday.

Clarke, who won six Scotland caps as a player, guided Kilmarnock to a third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership this season. He signed a three-year contract with Scotland until the end of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "Steve's pedigree as a coach and manager of the highest regard sets him apart in a high-calibre group of candidates."

