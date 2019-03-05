Sports World : Mitchell edges out old hands to win in Florida

Mitchell edges out old hands to win in Florida

MIAMI • Keith Mitchell sank a clutch 15-foot birdie putt at the last hole to win his first PGA Tour event with a one-stroke victory at the Honda Classic on Sunday.

The second-year professional edged out three-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler with a final-round 67 to finish at nine-under 271.

The more experienced Koepka (66) and Fowler (67) put the pressure on but Mitchell denied them a chance at a play-off at PGA National with his long putt at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

REUTERS

Sheikh back as OCA chief amid claims

BANGKOK • Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah has been re-elected president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for an eighth term despite being embroiled in a forgery case brought by Swiss investigators.

The long-serving Kuwaiti, a powerful ally of International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, was re-elected unanimously at the general assembly in Bangkok, the OCA said on Sunday.

An IOC member since 1992, the sheikh stepped down from his roles in the Games body in November, less than two weeks after the Public Prosecutor of Geneva submitted a forgery accusation to a criminal court against him and four others.

REUTERS

Brazil hosts, not Copa favourites: Neymar

PARIS • Brazil captain Neymar has rejected claims that the five-time World Cup winners are obliged to win this year's Copa America as the competition hosts.

The tournament will begin in Sao Paulo on June 14, and the Paris Saint-Germain forward has acknowledged that the "pressure increases because we are playing at home". He also hinted at a possible future move to Real Madrid, telling Brazil channel TV Globo that they "are one of the biggest clubs in the world and any player would be interested in playing there".

XINHUA

On-loan Morata hits brace in Atletico win

MADRID • Alvaro Morata's first-half double fired 10-man Atletico Madrid to a 2-0 victory at Real Sociedad on Sunday as Diego Simeone's men kept their slim LaLiga title hopes alive.

The Spain striker scored twice in three minutes as Atletico, who won their third straight league game despite Koke's red card, cut the gap to leaders Barcelona to seven points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Juve close in on 8th straight Serie A title

TURIN • Juventus quashed all talk of a challenge to their Italian Serie A dominance after coming through a second-half onslaught at Napoli to win 2-1 on Sunday, stretching their lead at the top to 16 points.

In an engrossing match, Miralem Pjanic, who was sent off for a second yellow card, and Emre Can got on the scoresheet for the seven-time defending champions, while the hosts, who had Alex Meret red-carded, pulled one back through Jose Callejon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE