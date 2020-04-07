Sports World: Minister warns EPL: Think very carefully

Minister warns EPL: Think very carefully

LONDON • The British government's Culture Secretary has warned the Premier League and its clubs to "think very carefully about their next steps", as the row over player wage cuts rumbles on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing in the Telegraph newspaper, Mr Oliver Dowden yesterday said the standoff over a proposed 30 per cent wage cut was "deeply concerning, especially at a time when more clubs have announced they are furloughing many of their lowest-paid staff".

Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich have been criticised for utilising a scheme that is intended to help those affected by the Covid-19 disease, and he said he did not want the wrangle to undermine the government's attempts to deal with the crisis.

REUTERS

Reims doctor, 60, commits suicide

PARIS • The club doctor of Ligue 1 football club Reims, Bernard Gonzalez, has died aged 60 after contracting the coronavirus, the French side announced on Sunday night.

Le Parisien reported he had committed suicide while being quarantined at home with his wife, who was also infected, and he left a note.

Gonzalez was one of the longest-serving employees, having worked there for 23 years, and club president Jean-Pierre Caillot said the Covid-19 disease "has shaken Reims to its core".

REUTERS

Pulev to give half of purse to fight virus

BERLIN • The International Boxing Federation's heavyweight mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev, has said he will donate half of his US$5 million (S$7.2 million) purse from the postponed world title fight against Briton Anthony Joshua to help medical workers fight the "devilish" coronavirus.

The Bulgarian, 38, told German daily Bild on Sunday night he will give doctors, nurses and hospitals the necessary equipment to combat Covid-19.

The bout was originally scheduled for June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

REUTERS