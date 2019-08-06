Sports World : Mignolet leaves Reds for home club

Mignolet leaves Reds for home club

LONDON • Belgian side Club Brugge have signed goalkeeper Simon Mignolet from Premier League runners-up Liverpool for a reported £7 million (S$11.7 million) fee, both clubs confirmed yesterday.

The Belgium international was part of the Reds squad that claimed the Champions League crown last season and ends a six-year spell at Anfield where he made more than 200 appearances in all competitions.

Mignolet was, however, restricted to only two games in all competitions last term, having fallen behind Brazil's No. 1 Alisson in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have signed former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian on a free to replace the Belgian.

REUTERS

Jack's case no effect on Sun stance: Horton

SYDNEY • Mack Horton insisted in an interview with Channel Seven on Sunday that he would have "changed nothing" about his anti-doping podium protest against Sun Yang, even if he had known fellow Australian swimmer Shayna Jack failed a drugs test.

The reigning Olympic 400m freestyle gold medallist snubbed his Chinese rival during a photo-call and refused to shake his hand after a medal ceremony at last month's world championships in South Korea, with the Chinese swimmer being accused of smashing vials of blood following a drug test last year.

The Australian's stance won support among fellow competitors, but provoked a furious reaction in China, which only intensified when it emerged just days later that Jack failed an out-of-competition test for Ligandrol, an anabolic agent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE