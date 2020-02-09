Sports World : Mickelson and Day lead chase of Taylor

Mickelson and Day lead chase of Taylor

LOS ANGELES • Jason Day and defending champion Phil Mickelson put the pressure on leader Nick Taylor, but could not catch the Canadian golfer in the second round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.

Taylor, with a six-under 66, had a two-stroke lead over Day (64) and a three-shot margin over five-time champion Mickelson (65).

World No. 229 Taylor pushed home with birdies on four of the final five holes to stay at the top on 14-under 129.

REUTERS

World-record crowd for Federer v Nadal

CAPE TOWN • Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal attracted what organisers said was a world-record crowd for a tennis match when they played an exhibition event in Cape Town on Friday.

The organisers said an audited attendance of 51,954 beat the 42,517 who watched Federer play Alexander Zverev of Germany in Mexico City last November. They also announced that the "Match in Africa" raised US$3.5 million (S$4.8 million) for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational and athletic programmes for children in Africa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

South Africa for Seven Nations?

WELLINGTON • Rugby world champions South Africa are exploring the possibility of leaving Sanzaar and joining an expanded Six Nations in 2024, according to the Daily Mail yesterday.

The move has been timed for the Springboks to enter a new Seven Nations tournament with England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. The newspaper, however, provided few details on the proposal other than to quote an unnamed source as saying "things are falling nicely into place".

REUTERS