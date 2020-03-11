Sports World: Miami Open will go ahead on March 23

Miami Open will go ahead on March 23

MIAMI • Organisers of the Miami Open said on Monday night the tennis tournament was still set to go ahead, a day after the ATP and WTA Indian Wells event in California was cancelled due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

In a brief statement released on Twitter, they said preparations for the March 23-April 5 event were "moving forward as scheduled" and they would work with authorities "to provide a safe environment for fans, players and staff".

Lawyers push for Ronaldinho's release

ASUNCION • Lawyers for Brazilian football great Ronaldinho are trying to organise a hearing to get him temporarily released from detention for allegedly entering Paraguay with a fake passport, defence sources told Agence France-Presse on Monday night.

The former Barcelona star and his brother Roberto have been behind bars since last Friday, with Brazilian press reporting that the country's justice minister, Sergio Moro, had contacted Paraguayan authorities over the case.

Bergwijn unlikely to return this season

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho does not believe Steven Bergwijn will play again this football season, adding to his lack of attacking options with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min also sidelined by injury.

The Dutch winger, who moved from PSV Eindhoven for £25 million (S$45.3 million) in January, suffered a sprained left ankle in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Burnley on Saturday that has left eighth-placed Spurs (41) seven points off a top-four spot.

