Sports World: Messi not interested in becoming a coach

Messi not interested in becoming a coach

BARCELONA • Lionel Messi has no plans to become a coach when he retires from playing, saying he is more interested in being a director of football than working in the unforgiving world of management.

The Argentinian forward added that even if he leaves Barcelona when his contract expires in six months, his 20-year career at the Nou Camp was still a "story of love" and "it should not stain what I've lived in my career".

The 33-year-old Barcelona captain also said he would like to work for the Catalan giants in some capacity after he retires. REUTERS

Atletico release Costa from contract

MADRID • Atletico Madrid have agreed to rescind striker Diego Costa's contract, the Spanish La Liga leaders said yesterday.

A statement from the football club said the 32-year-old, whose contract runs out in June next year, had asked several days ago to leave the club immediately for personal reasons and he signed his release from his deal yesterday.

Since returning from Chelsea in 2018, the 32-year-old Brazil-born Spain international has been repeatedly hit by injuries, and he has recently returned from a spell out due to deep-vein thrombosis.

REUTERS

Blow for France after Ntamack's injury

PARIS • France fly-half Romain Ntamack faces several weeks on the sidelines and is a doubt for the start of next year's Six Nations rugby tournament after suffering a double jaw fracture over the weekend that requires surgery.

The 21-year-old has formed a formidable partnership with Antoine Dupont, this year's Six Nations player of the championship. But his injury leaves him in a race against time to be fit by Jan 25, when Les Bleus coach Fabien Galthie assembles his squad.

France face Italy at the Olympic Stadium in their opener on Feb 6.

REUTERS