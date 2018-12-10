Sports World: Messi gets dead-ball brace in 4-0 victory

Messi gets dead-ball brace in 4-0 victory

PARIS • Lionel Messi stole the show with two free-kick goals - the first time he had done so in a LaLiga match - as Barcelona thumped Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday.

He also became the first footballer in league history to score more than 10 goals in 13 straight seasons.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Anta-led group buys Finnish firm for $7.2b

HELSINKI • A Chinese investor group led by Anta Sports reached a €4.6 billion (S$7.2 billion) deal to acquire Finland's Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Louisville Slugger baseball bats.

Anta is China's biggest athletic-apparel producer and the offer to shareholders was €0.50 per share.

WASHINGTON POST