Sports World: Mercedes confirm 2nd positive Covid-19 test

Mercedes confirm 2nd positive Covid-19 test

NURBURGRING • The Mercedes Formula One team yesterday confirmed that they have isolated six more staff, including a second person who returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The team had announced on Thursday that one person from their travelling race team had recorded a positive test ahead of this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix. As a result, the team retested everyone, an exercise that resulted in another positive test.

Separately, bad weather denied Mick Schumacher an F1 practice debut yesterday, with the medical helicopter unable to take off due to fog and the session called off.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Scotland to meet Serbia for Euro spot

OSLO • Serbia reached the Euro 2020 play-off finals after a double from second-half substitute Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave them a 2-1 win away to Norway after extra time on Thursday.

The result also meant that Norway's Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland will miss the European Championship.

The Scots will face the Serbs in Belgrade on Nov 12 for a berth at next year's tournament, after a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win at home to Israel following a 0-0 extra-time draw.

REUTERS

2021 Tokyo Marathon delayed to October

TOKYO • Next year's Tokyo Marathon has been postponed until after the delayed 2020 Olympics, organisers said yesterday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact sporting events across the world.

The race was originally on March 7 with around 38,000 runners, including top athletes. But, with restricted entry into the country and rules around big events, it is pushed back to Oct 17, 2021 "due to various restrictions related to the new coronavirus", a Tokyo Marathon Foundation spokesman told AFP.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Paris-Roubaix race off due to virus pandemic

PARIS • This year's one-day Paris-Roubaix cycling race has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers ASO said yesterday.

The race, postponed from April, was rescheduled to Oct 25. But Thursday's announcement by the French government that Lille was on maximum alert forced ASO to cancel the race.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE