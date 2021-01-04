Sports World: Melbourne Park to host tennis bonanza

Melbourne Park to host tennis bonanza

MELBOURNE • Melbourne Park will host the ATP Cup, two WTA 500 events, and two ATP 250 tournaments in a blockbuster summer of tennis that culminates with the Australian Open, Tennis Australia said on Saturday.

Though the state of Victoria, with Melbourne as the capital city, is facing a surge of Covid cases, Tennis Australia still unveiled the tennis calendar for matches to be held in the city.

The ATP Cup is scheduled for Feb 1 to 5. Two WTA 500 tournaments and two ATP 250 tournaments will be held from Jan 31 to Feb 6. Another WTA 250 event will be held on the sidelines of the Australian Open from Feb 13 to 19.

XINHUA

Laporta feels Messi may change his mind

BARCELONA • Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has said there is still time to make "a convincing proposal" to Lionel Messi, whose contract with the club expires in June.

Laporta, who is running to regain the position he held from 2003 to 2010, noted that the club captain would "wait until the end of the season" before making up his mind, an approach he deems as "positive".

The club elections take place on Jan 24 and Laporta, one of nine candidates, feels his past experience in the role gives him "advantage" in any contract talks with Messi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trippier can play on before ban appeal

MADRID • Fifa has suspended Kieran Trippier's 10-week ban for breaching betting rules, freeing the England international to play for his club Atletico Madrid pending an appeal.

The 30-year-old was barred from any football activity by the English Football Association last week, initially ruling him out for at least 13 matches for the Spanish La Liga side, but he will be able to play for Diego Simeone's men until a new decision is taken.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE