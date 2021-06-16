Sports World: Medvedev upset by unfancied German

Medvedev upset by unfancied German

HALLE • Top seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock last-32 exit at the ATP Halle Open yesterday, going down 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 to unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff.

With an 18-13 career record and no titles, grass is not the Russian world No. 2's favourite surface.

Japan's Kei Nishikori advanced to the next round, beating Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

REUTERS

Olympic shuttler, 36, dies of heart attack

JAKARTA • Indonesian Olympic doubles champion Markis Kido died on Monday after collapsing during a casual match, the country's badminton association said. He was just 36.

The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men's doubles title at the World Championships in Kuala Lumpur.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

'I'm fine', says Danish footballer Eriksen

COPENHAGEN • Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen yesterday said he was feeling "fine under the circumstances" and expressed gratitude for the flood of messages he had received after he suffered a cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, the Inter Milan midfielder, who posed with a thumbs-up sign while lying in his hospital bed, added the outpouring of well-wishes "means a lot to me and my family".

REUTERS