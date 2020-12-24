Sports World: McGregor's back with bout against Poirier

McGregor's back with bout against Poirier

LAS VEGAS • Conor McGregor's non-title lightweight fight against Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 257 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Jan 23, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White confirmed on Tuesday.

This marks the return of the Irishman, who is considered mixed martial arts' biggest star, in his first fight since a technical knockout (TKO) win over Donald Cerrone in January and after he "retired" for the third time in four years in June.

McGregor and American Poirier have fought once before, with the former securing a TKO victory in September 2014.

F1 races could be streamed on Amazon

LONDON • Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its grands prix, The Financial Times reported yesterday.

F1 chief executive officer Chase Carey told the newspaper that "they're an incredibly important potential partner and an opportunity for us to expand and grow our business".

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Juve skipper sorry for poor show in 3-0 loss

TURIN • Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci has apologised to the club's fans for both his and his team's woeful display in their 3-0 Serie A home defeat by Fiorentina. His mistakes led directly to two goals on Tuesday and he also gifted their rivals several other chances.

Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring before Juan Cuadrado was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle and the visitors took advantage via an own goal by Alex Sandro and Martin Caceres.

The champions' first league defeat this season left them fourth with 24 points after 13 games, seven behind leaders AC Milan.

Napoli win appeal and get match replayed

ROME • Napoli on Tuesday won their appeal after being handed a 3-0 Italian Serie A defeat and a one-point deduction for failing to turn up to play Juventus on Oct 4 because of a coronavirus ruling.

The club, who are third in the league, took their case to the Italian Olympic Committee (Coni), the highest level of sporting justice in Italy, after having appeals rejected by the Italian Football Federation and Serie A.

Coni said in a statement it "accepted the appeal presented by Napoli... including the penalty of losing the match and the deduction of one point", and the clash will now be staged on a date to be confirmed.

