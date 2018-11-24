Sports World: McCarthy back as Ireland manager

McCarthy back as Ireland manager

DUBLIN • Mick McCarthy is set to return as manager of Ireland's national football team, national broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday.

He had led the Irish for six years from 1996, taking them to the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

He had been without a club since resigning as manager of English Championship side Ipswich in April, after six years in charge.

REUTERS

Irving sorry for Thanksgiving slam

BOSTON • Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving apologised on Thursday for his expletive-laden comment about Thanksgiving, saying he was irked by his National Basketball Association team's latest loss and meant no disrespect.

The five-time All-Star said, "F*** Thanksgiving", in response to a reporter's holiday greeting following Boston's 117-109 home loss - their third straight defeat - to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Irving told NBC Sports Boston that his opposition to Thanksgiving stemmed from his part Native American heritage and he was also contrite on his Twitter page.

REUTERS

Kazakh biathletes caught doping

PARIS • Nine Kazakh biathletes, including several Olympians, have been suspended on suspicion of doping, the International Biathlon Union announced on Thursday.

It said that the bans were "based on criminal investigations in Austria and Italy" and the body would "decide on what further proceedings are taken" after hearing the explanations from the concerned parties.

The athletes are two-time Olympians Galina Vishnevskaya, Alina Raikova, Darya Klimina-Ussanova and Yan Savitsky as well as Olga Poltoranina, Maxim Braun, Anna Kistanova, Anton Pantov and Vassiliy Potkorytov.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE