Sports World: Mbappe out of PSG's Champs League clash

Mbappe out of PSG's Champs League clash

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks after he suffered an ankle injury in Friday's French Cup final win over Saint-Etienne, the Ligue 1 champions said on Monday.

It means Mbappe will miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final against Italian side Atalanta in Lisbon on Aug 12.

REUTERS

Cottagers home in on Championship final

LONDON • Fulham took control of their Championship play-off semi-final against Cardiff as Josh Onomah's superb strike inspired a 2-0 win in the first leg on Monday.

Fulham, who finished fourth after missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League on the last day of the season, are unbeaten in eight matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WTA Pan Pacific Open latest event to be axed

TOKYO • The WTA Pan Pacific Open in Japan, one of Asia's top women's tennis tournaments, has been scrapped for the first time because of the coronavirus, organisers said yesterday.

The cancellation of the event, which was scheduled for November and was won by Japan's Naomi Osaka last year, follows last week's axing of all international tennis tournaments in China for 2020.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Villegas' daughter dies aged 22 months

NEW YORK • Colombian golfer Camilo Villegas' 22-month-old daughter Mia died on Sunday after battling tumours in her brain and spine, the PGA Tour said.

Four-time PGA Tour winner Villegas, 38, has not played since the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass last month where he finished tied for 33rd.

REUTERS

No full house for Premier League

LONDON • Sporting venues in England are unlikely to get the green light to fill to capacity this year and the entire 2020-21 Premier League season could be played in front of reduced crowds, a senior government adviser has said.

James Calder, who was part of the cross-sport working group with government and health officials that laid down protocols on the return of sports, told the BBC that he thinks a high take-up rate of a vaccine for the coronavirus would be needed before "we can really see full capacity stadia".

REUTERS

Cinematic twist for Mexico's F1 circuit

MEXICO CITY • After the disappointment of seeing the Mexican Formula One Grand Prix cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexico City government has turned its track into a drive-in cinema.

People can now drive up to Turn Four of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, which has been temporarily converted into the Autocinema Mixhuca, which can hold up to 415 vehicles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE