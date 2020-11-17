Sports World: Mayweather back in action in February

Mayweather back in action in February

TOKYO • Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring with a fight in Tokyo in February, the organisers said yesterday, but who he will fight and under what rules was left unclear.

The American, who retired in 2017 after amassing a 50-0 record, will headline an event dubbed "Mega 2021" that will be held at the Tokyo Dome on Feb 28.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-Red Mascherano calls it a day at 36

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina's most capped player Javier Mascherano on Sunday announced his retirement from football at the age of 36 following Estudiantes' 1-0 loss to Argentinos Juniors.

The combative defender cum midfielder, said he lived his profession "100 per cent", having turned out for the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona while playing 147 international games.

REUTERS