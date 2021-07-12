Sports World: Matsuyama pulls out of British Open

Matsuyama pulls out of British Open

DETROIT • Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the British Open after his recent Covid-19 diagnosis and inability to practise properly in time for the year's final Major, which starts on Thursday.

The Masters champion has been self-isolating since testing positive during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on July 2 and while he is asymptomatic, he has yet to receive the all-clear from the virus.

Matsuyama said he had to pull out of the Major as he had not been able to practise, with British quarantine requirements also proving a barrier. He is considered a contender to light the cauldron at the Olympics' opening ceremony on July 23 and is set to compete in the golf event.

Hataoka leads by six at Marathon Classic

LOS ANGELES • Japan's Nasa Hataoka will take a commanding six-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Marathon Classic after firing a seven-under 64 on Saturday in Sylvania, Ohio.

The 22-year-old soared back up the leaderboard in the third round to reach a 19-under 194 total.

Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (68) were tied for second at 13-under 200, while Germany's Esther Henseleit (67) was in solo fourth at 12 under.

Springboks camp hit by virus outbreak

CAPE TOWN • Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and coach Jacques Nienaber have both tested positive for Covid-19 in the seriously disrupted build-up to the Test series against the British and Irish Lions, South African Rugby said yesterday.

The world champions were due to resume training yesterday, just 13 days before the first Test, after being confined to their hotel since Monday due to an outbreak .

Kolisi is among six Springboks who returned new positive tests during the past week, which will prevent him from training until he has spent an unspecified period in isolation.

Mexico held 0-0 in Gold Cup opener

DALLAS • Tournament favourites Mexico did everything but score in a 0-0 draw with Trinidad and Tobago in the first match of Group A in the Concacaf Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

Despite having 30 shots to four for their opponents, the Mexicans could not break the deadlock and suffered an injury blow after star forward Hirving Lozano was stretchered off early with an injury.

