Sports World: Matsuyama out of PGA event with virus

Matsuyama out of PGA event with virus

WASHINGTON • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic before Friday's second round, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Under Covid-19 protocols, the Japanese must quarantine for 10 days or until he returns two negative tests more than 24 hours apart. He is scheduled to play in the July 15-18 British Open.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann and England's Tom Lewis fired three-under 69s to share the halfway lead at 10-under 134.

Giannis, Young doubtful for Game 6

LOS ANGELES • Both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks once again could be missing their superstars for Game 6 of the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference Finals (this morning, Singapore time).

Bucks' two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (left knee), and Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young is questionable with a bone bruise in his right foot.

All Blacks whitewash hapless Tonga 102-0

AUCKLAND • New Zealand piled on 16 tries as they overwhelmed Tonga 102-0 yesterday for their opening Test of the year in Auckland. It was the ninth time the All Blacks have notched a century of points and equalled their highest score against Tonga set 21 years ago.

