Sports World: Martin wins 2nd Tour stage after five years

Martin wins 2nd Tour stage after five years

PARIS • Irishman Dan Martin from UAE Team Emirates on Thursday took his first win at the Tour de France on the sixth stage with an early break at the Tour's first summit finish.

The 31-year-old, who finished the 183km race from Brest to Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan in 4hr 13min 43sec, outpaced Pierre Latour and Alejandro Valverde in the final sprint to claim his second stage after five years.

Peter Sagan finished eighth, extending his overall lead over Fernando Gaviria.

M'sian golfer Chang wins S'pore Amateur Open

Malaysian golfer Ervin Chang closed with a two-over 72 yesterday for a winning total of 13-under 267 to capture the 71st Singapore Open Amateur Championship.

He finished five shots clear of Singapore's James Leow (68) at the Singapore Island Country Club's Bukit Course.

Saudis applaud Fifa's move on illegal shows

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia on Thursday welcomed Fifa's move towards legal action in the country over pirate broadcaster beoutQ for illegally showing World Cup matches, while alleging that the kingdom has been victim of a smear campaign.

Last month, Saudi Arabia said it has confiscated more than 12,000 pirating devices in the country.

Rangers give new boss Gerrard decent start

GLASGOW • Steven Gerrard made a "satisfactory" start to life as a manager, as his Rangers side claimed a 2-0 victory over Macedonians Shkupi in Europa League first-round qualifying at Ibrox on Thursday.

Jamie Murphy's low first-half finish and James Tavernier's injury-time penalty proved enough to give the 54-time Scottish champions a comfortable lead for the second leg.

