Sports World: Marseille fans given custodial sentences

Marseille fans given custodial sentences

MARSEILLE • Four people were handed jail terms on Monday and two were cleared on charges stemming from violent incidents outside Ligue 1 football club Marseille's training centre in January.

The leaders of two hardcore Marseille fan groups, a secretary who helped the organisation and a fan carrying fireworks, were handed custodial sentences of up to a year in jail. Three were charged with damage and "violence with the use or threat of a weapon".

In France a defendant would normally avoid actually going to jail if sentenced to less than two years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MCG could allow 75k crowd this week

SYDNEY • The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) could host a crowd of 75,000 for an Australian Rules match this week after restrictions on the capacity of stadiums were eased yesterday.

The State of Victoria was officially Covid-19 free yesterday, allowing the local government to raise the maximum capacity of stadiums to 75 per cent from 50 per cent.

The Australian Football League season opener between reigning champions Richmond and Carlton last Thursday attracted 49,218 fans to the 100,000-seat MCG.

REUTERS