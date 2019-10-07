Sports World: Mardan enjoys fine outing in Taiwan

Mardan enjoys fine outing in Taiwan

Veteran Singapore golfer Mardan Mamat shot a second consecutive three-under 69 yesterday to end joint-fifth in the Taiwan Masters with a four-under 284 total.

The 51-year-old won US$29,250 (S$40,325) and was six shots behind Thai winner Suradit Yongcharoenchai (70), who took home US$180,000.

At the Combiphar Players Championship in Bandung, Singapore's Mitchell Slorach fired a second straight two-under 70 for tied-eighth on one-under 287. Japan's Ryuichi Oiwa (66) beat American Trevor Simsby (68) in a play-off to win the title after both finished on 276.

Berthier wins satellite event in Denmark

TOKYO • Singapore fencer Amita Berthier won the Trekanten International, a satellite event in Copenhagen, yesterday after beating Italian Elena Tangherlini 15-9 in the final of the women's senior foil final.

The 18-year-old in March became the first local to top the world junior rankings in the women's foil.

She is currently 59th in the senior division.