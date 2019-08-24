Sports World: Mardan 5 in front, set to end drought

Mardan 5 in front, set to end drought

Singapore golfer Mardan Mamat looks poised to end his four-year winless streak today at the US$110,000 (S$153,000) Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in Tangerang, Indonesia.

Mardan, 51, shot a nine-under 63 yesterday for a 198 total. He leads South Korean Kim Joo-hyung (66) by five shots heading into today's final round.

At another Asian Development Tour event, the PGM Northport Championship in Kuala Lumpur, the Republic's Quincy Quek is second after carding a six-under 66 for a 15-under 201 third-round total, three shots adrift of leader Adam Blyth (66).

Wolves take 3-2 lead to Molineux

PARIS • Wolverhampton Wanderers moved to the brink of the Europa League group stage with an impressive 3-2 first-leg win at Italian Serie A team Torino in the play-off on Thursday.

The Premier League side, playing in their first European campaign since 1981, will hope to finish the job in the return leg at Molineux Stadium next Thursday.

