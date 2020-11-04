Sports World: Maradona warded for non-Covid check-up

Maradona warded for non-Covid check-up

BUENOS AIRES • Argentinian football great Diego Maradona was admitted to hospital on Monday for medical checks, his personal doctor has said.

While Dr Leopoldo Luque gave no details of the 60-year-old's condition, he told reporters it was "not a serious situation" and confirmed it was not Covid-related.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie cricketer Watson bows out at 39

NEW DELHI • Australian all-rounder Shane Watson yesterday retired from all forms of cricket, drawing the curtain on an injury-plagued career which he managed to extend by reinventing himself as a journeyman Twenty20 specialist.

The 39-year-old ended his Test career in 2015 and quit international cricket the following year but was involved in this year's Indian Premier League, where his team Chennai Super Kings missed the play-offs.

REUTERS

Massive handouts for rugby associations

LONDON • The financial fallout for rugby from the coronavirus pandemic has been "devastating" with World Rugby effectively operating like a "central bank", chief executive Brett Gosper has said.

European bodies have been particularly affected by the ban on spectators, with the Rugby Football Union seeking help from the British government after lost revenues of £145 million (S$256.4 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kondogbia leaves Valencia for €10m

MADRID • Atletico Madrid yesterday signed Central African midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia for an undisclosed fee believed to be around €10 million (S$15.9 million).

The La Liga side, owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, sold several key players and did not add to their squad during the transfer window.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE