Sports World: Maracana stadium to be renamed after Pele

Maracana stadium to be renamed after Pele

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil's famous Maracana stadium is to get a new name, after the Rio de Janeiro state legislature voted on Tuesday to change its official title to the Edson Arantes do Nascimento-Rei Pele Stadium. The new name comprises Selecao great Pele's full name, while "Rei" translates to king in Portuguese.

REUTERS

Bosh, Pierce among Hall of Fame finalists

NEW YORK • National Basketball Association greats Chris Bosh and Paul Pierce are among the 14 finalists announced on Tuesday for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. The enshrinement ceremony is set for September.

REUTERS