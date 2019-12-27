Sports World : Mandzukic rips up Juve deal for Qatar

Mandzukic rips up Juve deal for Qatar

PARIS • Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has quit Italian Serie A champions Juventus to join Al Duhail, the Qatari football club announced on Tuesday.

According to local media, the 33-year-old, who had been linked with Premier League side Manchester United in the summer, signed on a 21/2-year deal, after terminating his Juve contract.

The forward has not played for the Italians since Mauricio Sarri took over as coach in June. He was a World Cup runner-up with Croatia in Russia last year, scoring in the 4-2 loss to France in the final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Salary caps for Chinese football teams

HONG KONG • Chinese football authorities have announced major curbs on spending by clubs ahead of the 2020 season that include a cap on foreign and domestic players' salaries.

Overseas recruits to the Chinese Super League in the upcoming winter transfer window will be limited to earning €3 million (S$4.51 million) a year after tax. Additionally, a ceiling of 10 million yuan (S$1.93 million) has been placed on Chinese players' salaries. Shanghai SIPG's Brazilian forward Oscar is currently the league's highest earner on £400,000 (S$702,700) a week.

REUTERS