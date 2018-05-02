Sports World: Mancini agrees to take on Italy coaching job

Mancini agrees to take on Italy coaching job

ROME • Roberto Mancini has reached an agreement to become the next Italy coach, according to multiple media reports yesterday.

Italian dailies Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport yesterday said that Zenit St Petersburg manager Mancini had agreed help revive the fortunes of the Azzurri.

Gazzetta added that the former Manchester City boss was offered a two-year contract until 2020 worth €4 million (S$6.4million) a year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Street parade denotes double joy for Barca fans

BARCELONA • Thousands of Barcelona fans lined the streets of the city on Monday to celebrate the club's LaLiga and King's Cup double, although the pain of an early Champions League exit was omnipresent.

Wearing the Catalan club's trademark blue and claret-coloured shirts, fans cheered as an open-top bus passed by carrying Lionel Messi, outgoing captain Andres Iniesta and other stars who were taking photos with their mobiles, throwing confetti or singing "Champions, Champions".

It is the eighth time Barca have achieved the feat, although the celebratory parade through the city centre was less exuberant than in past years and not as well attended.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-Brazil gym coach denies sex abuse claims

RIO DE JANEIRO • A former coach of Brazil's national gymnastics team has been accused by dozens of athletes of sexual abuse in the latest child molestation scandal to rock the sport.

Fernando de Carvalho Lopes allegedly watched children shower, touched them indecently and asked them to perform sexual acts, according to at least 40 of his victims.

The Sao Paulo state security department confirmed Brazilian police are investigating, but declined to provide details for judicial reasons, while Lopes has denied the allegations.

XINHUA