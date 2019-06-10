Sports World: Manager of Leyton Orient dies, age 49

Manager of Leyton Orient dies, age 49

LONDON • Leyton Orient manager and former Tottenham defender Justin Edinburgh died on Saturday at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest five days earlier.

In an official statement, Nigel Travis, the chairman of the English League Two side, said "we are completely heartbroken by this tragedy".

Edinburgh had led Orient to promotion from the National Conference in April and tributes poured in from his former clubs and players, including pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville.

Slender lead for Lee6 at ShopRite Classic

NEW YORK • Newly crowned US Women's Open golf champion Lee6 Jeong-eun blasted a two-under 69 for a total of 10-under 132 on Saturday to maintain her one-shot lead at the ShopRite Classic heading into the final round.

American Mariah Stackhouse, who shot a 67 at the Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey, is second behind the South Korean, who is bidding to become the fifth player in LPGA Tour history to win the Open and follow it up with a tournament title the next week.

Americans Lexi Thompson (70) and Ally McDonald (67) and Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68) are tied for third at eight under.

McIlroy in three-way tie at Canadian Open

TORONTO • Rory McIlroy fired six birdies in a bogey-free third round of 64 to jump into a three-way tie for first place at the Canadian Open on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman shared the lead at 13-under 197 with Americans Matt Kuchar (69) and Webb Simpson (67) on a sunny and breezy day at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ancaster, Ontario.

McIlroy, who is making his first appearance at the event, is trying to bounce back after failing to make the cut at the Memorial tournament in Ohio the week before, his first of the season.

