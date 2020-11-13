Sports World: Man United's women's captain defends club

Man United's women's captain defends club

LONDON • Manchester United women's captain Katie Zelem has defended the club after the United States' Megan Rapinoe criticised the long delay in reviving a team that was scrapped in 2005, saying they hope to be top of Europe one day.

World Cup winner Rapinoe this week denounced the lack of investment in women's football and said it was "disgraceful" that a club like United had formed a new team only two years ago.

United were granted a licence to play in the second-tier Championship in 2018 and immediately earned promotion to the Women's Super League, finishing fourth in their maiden campaign. They lead the table after six games this season.

Maradona discharged after brain surgery

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina football legend Diego Maradona left hospital on Wednesday followed by a convoy of fans, eight days after surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

The 60-year-old did not speak to the crowd of journalists and chanting fans gathered outside in masks as he left the Olivos Clinic by ambulance.

Ex-FA chief resigns from Fifa Council

LONDON • Greg Clarke stepped down from the Fifa Council yesterday, two days after resigning as English Football Association chairman having referred to "coloured footballers" during questioning by members of parliament.

European football governing body Uefa said Clarke had spoken to its president Aleksander Ceferin yesterday and agreed to resign as one of its representatives on the council, the main decision-making body of the world football organisation.

