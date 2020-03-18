Sports World: Man United trigger Matic extension

Man United trigger Matic extension

LONDON • Manchester United have activated the one-year option in Nemanja Matic's contract and are in talks over a new deal, Sky Sports reported yesterday.

The Serbia midfielder's deal was due to expire in the summer, but he will now stay until 2021, if not longer.

Matic, 31, has forced his way back into United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans, starting the last nine of the Premier League club's 10 games, with his only absence down to a one-match ban.

Durant playing this season 'not realistic'

NEW YORK • With the National Basketball Association season being postponed indefinitely over the global coronavirus pandemic, speculation has mounted that Kevin Durant could recover from his torn Achilles tendon injury in time for the Brooklyn Nets' post-season push.

However, his manager and business partner, Rich Kleiman, sought to dampen expectations that the forward, who had been expected to sit out the campaign, could make an earlier than expected return.

He told ESPN sports radio show Golic and Wingo on Monday that even if the season was delayed until June or July, the possibility of Durant playing was "not very realistic" as he was still undergoing rehabilitation.

Trippier wants to end his career at Burnley

MADRID • Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier yesterday told local daily the Burnley Express he intends to "retire at Burnley" once his contract with the Spanish La Liga side ends in 2022.

The 29-year-old, who was part of the Atletico side that beat Liverpool 4-2 on aggregate last week to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, said the Clarets was "the only club that I'd come back to England for".