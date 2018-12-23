Sports World: Man linked with Sterling racial abuse questioned

Man linked with Sterling racial abuse questioned

LONDON • A man alleged to have hurled racist abuse at Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has been questioned under criminal caution, British police have said.

The incident took place at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground when they beat City 2-0 on Dec 8. Footage showed home fans leaning forward and shouting abuse at the forward.

Police said the person had not been arrested. Questioning a suspect under criminal caution allows anything said in the interview to be admitted in court proceedings, if they were to take place.

THE GUARDIAN

Karate league to stage first season next year

LOS ANGELES • Karate Combat, a full-contact karate league, will hold 10 events across four continents next year as part of a campaign to bring the ancient martial art into the mainstream, it said on Friday.

The New York-based league will hold its first fight of the year on Jan 24 in Los Angeles, where Spain's Igor de Castaneda will face the Dominican Republic's Jorge Perez. Bouts will follow in Kyoto, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Miami, Paris, Italy and Latvia with the fighters vying for the Golden Belt.

REUTERS

Russian anti-doping agency faces ban again

TORONTO • Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) is again on the verge of suspension after a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) inspection team visiting a Moscow laboratory was denied access to raw data to complete its full reinstatement.

The Wada team had spent a week in Russia but returned home without having retrieved any of the data in the laboratory information management system it had been promised access to.

If Rusada is found to be non-compliant, Russian athletes could again be on the outside looking in at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

REUTERS