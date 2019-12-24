Sports World : Malmo fans thumb their noses at Zlatan

Malmo fans thumb their noses at Zlatan

MALMO • The statue of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been the target of more vandalism after its nose was chopped off.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester United star angered fans of his boyhood club, Malmo, last month when he bought a stake in one of its title rivals, Hammarby, and outlined his desire to make the Stockholm-based team "the best in Scandinavia".

The statue has since been set on fire, spray painted with graffiti and an attempt was made to saw off its legs.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Leclerc extends Ferrari deal to 2024

MILAN • Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with Ferrari by two years until 2024, the Italian team and driver announced yesterday.

"Extremely happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia Ferrari for five more years," the 22-year-old said on Twitter.

The Monte Carlo native impressed in his first Formula One season, finishing fourth in this year's world championship. He had seven pole positions, nine podium finishes, with wins at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE