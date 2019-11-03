Sports World: Malaysia Cup glory for Hariss Haruna

Malaysia Cup glory for Hariss Harun

KUALA LUMPUR • Lions and Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) captain Hariss Harun won the coveted Malaysia Cup yesterday after JDT defeated Kedah 3-0 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Southern Tigers led at half-time, with goals from Leandro Velaquez and Safawi Rasid, before Syafiq Ahmad headed home a third in the 58th minute to wrap up the game. The Cup victory is Hariss' career-first after six years with the club, where he has won six league titles, the 2015 AFC Cup and 2016 Malaysian FA Cup.

Monfils misses out on ATP year-ender

PARIS • Gael Monfils missed the chance to secure the last place at the ATP Tour Finals as Denis Shapovalov dealt the home favourite a heavy defeat in the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Friday.

Canada's Shapovalov blew Monfils away for a one-sided 6-2, 6-2 victory in just 59 minutes. Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round at Bercy, will claim the final spot for the end-of-season event in London which starts on Nov 10.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE