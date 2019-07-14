Sports World: Malawi thrash S'pore in Netball World Cup

Malawi thrash S'pore in Netball World Cup

Singapore lost their second successive match at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool yesterday, a 87-38 thrashing by Malawi.

The Republic, ranked 26th in the world, were outscored in every quarter by their world No. 9 opponents, even though Tan Xinyi and Charmaine Soh converted 85 and 88 per cent of their respective shots.

Natalie Milicich's team will face four-time world champions and world No. 4 New Zealand in their third group match today.

James keeps jersey No. 23 for now

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James will not be giving his No. 23 jersey to new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis after all, at least not until 2020-21.

According to multiple reports, James did not file a request to change numbers before the March 15 deadline, and Nike, the National Basketball Association's official outfitter, preferred not to make an exception. ESPN reports a change would have cost Nike "tens of millions of dollars", based on unused inventory of James' No. 23 jerseys already produced.

REUTERS