Sports World: Majority of gym spots for Tokyo Games filled

Majority of gym spots for Tokyo Games filled

GENEVA • Around 75 per cent of the 324 places for gymnastics at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been allocated, and qualification events to decide the remaining participants will be rescheduled once social-distancing regulations are eased, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said yesterday.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee extended the Games' qualification period until June 29, 2021, giving a larger window for the completion of the qualification process.

XINHUA

Mayweather inspired to 'make a difference'

LAS VEGAS • Floyd Mayweather yesterday said that the death of his uncle, Roger, who died last month at the age of 58 after years of ill health, will inspire him to become "one of the best trainers in the world".

Roger, along with his father, Floyd Sr, helped train the boxer as he ended his career with an undefeated 50-0 record and the 43-year-old revealed on his Instagram page that the tragedy, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, made him "want to make a difference in people lives".

Cummins hopeful for IPL start this year

SYDNEY • Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins is remaining "super hopeful" that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will go ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, even if it means matches are initially played in empty stadiums.

The start of the Twenty20 tournament, originally set for March 29, has been deferred to next Wednesday and another postponement looks inevitable as India is under lockdown. But the International Cricket Council Test Player of the Year feels its resumption will be an "important illustration of the world returning to normal".

REUTERS

Athletics season may resume in August

PARIS • World Athletics president Sebastian Coe is crossing his fingers that a belated outdoor athletics season can be staged from August to October.

While the Briton yesterday admitted that his organisation was "dependent on the global response to the pandemic", he felt that "it's better to offer our stakeholders some hope of a return to normalcy later this year".

REUTERS