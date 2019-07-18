Sports World: Magpies name Bruce as their new manager

Magpies name Bruce as their new manager

LONDON • Newcastle have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce as their new head coach on an initial three-year contract, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

Former Sunderland and Aston Villa boss Bruce, 58, replaces Spaniard Rafa Benitez, who left St James' Park at the end of his contract last month after failing to agree an extension with owner Mike Ashley.

Bruce, who will be joined by coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, led the Owls to 12th in the second-tier Championship last season after being appointed in January.

REUTERS

Axe falls on Seedorf after Afcon failure

YAOUNDE • Cameroon have sacked Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf after their disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, with his departure coming after the country's sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi had demanded his exit.

Seedorf's assistant, former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, was also fired after the defending champions were dumped out in the last 16 after losing 3-2 to Nigeria earlier this month.

The job was Seedorf's first in international football after brief spells in charge of AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruna.

REUTERS

Rakhimov steps down following Aiba turmoil

LAUSANNE • Businessman and alleged drug trafficker Gafur Rakhimov has formally resigned after his tenure as president of the International Boxing Association (Aiba) saw the body being stripped of the right to organise Olympic boxing events by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The 67-year-old Uzbek was appointed as the interim head of Aiba in January last year, before being officially elected 10 months later.

He had stepped aside from his role in March, but still continued to hold office as the new interim president Mohamed Moustahsane took over the running of Aiba.