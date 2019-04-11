Sports World : Magic quits Lakers after lean season

Magic quits Lakers after lean season

LOS ANGELES • Magic Johnson unexpectedly announced in an impromptu press conference on Tuesday that he will step down after just over two years as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He delivered the news before the Portland Trail Blazers game, the finale of a disastrous season in which the 16-time National Basketball Association champions failed to make the play-offs for a sixth straight year despite having signed LeBron James.

The 59-year-old said he was quitting to preserve his friendship with Jeanie Buss, the team's controlling owner, whom he loved like a sister.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nowitzki calls it a day for Mavericks

DALLAS (Texas) • Dirk Nowitzki, the only German to have won a National Basketball Association title in 2011 with the only NBA team he has served for 21 seasons, is retiring.

The 40-year-old told this to the home crowd after he scored a season-high 30 points to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 120-109 in the last home game of the season on Tuesday. Yesterday's game at San Antonio Spurs will be his last. DPA

Eight mixed teams for swim pro league

LOS ANGELES • Plans for a new professional league for elite swimmers this year were revealed on Tuesday, with the International Swimming League (ISL) saying it will feature four Europe-and four US-based teams of 12 men and women each.

Revenue will be split 50-50 between the ISL and swimmers, who currently can compete for prize money in the TYR Pro Swim Series in the US and the Fina World Cup globally.

World governing body Fina announced its own US$3.9 million (S$5.3 million) Champions Swim Series made up of invitation-only meets. DPA

Kohli is Wisden's pick once more

India captain Virat Kohli was named the Leading Cricketer in the World for the third time in a row in this year's edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, the publication said yesterday.

The 30-year-old scored 2,735 runs across all three international formats in 2018 at an average of 68.37, which included 11 centuries.

REUTERS

Ko surges to No. 1 in women's golf

NEW YORK • Ko Jin-young has jumped from fifth to replace Park Sung-hyun at No. 1 in the world rankings after her ANA Inspiration win last week, the year's first women's golf Major.

The 23-year-old is the fifth South Korean to top the rankings, following Park In-bee, Sung-hyun (now second), Ryu So-yeon and Shin Ji-yai.

XINHUA