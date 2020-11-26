Sports World: Madrid Masters expanded to 2 weeks

Madrid Masters expanded to 2 weeks

LONDON • An expanded tennis Madrid Masters will be staged over two weeks from April 27 to May 9 instead of the usual one, organisers said.

A key event on the clay-court swing, this year's edition was axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic .

REUTERS

Golovkin set for middleweight bout

LAS VEGAS • International Boxing Federation champion Gennady Golovkin will face Kamil Szeremeta next month in Florida in a middleweight title bout.

Should the Kazakh beat his Polish opponent, it could lead to a trilogy fight with Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, the four-division world champion, next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE